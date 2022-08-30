Names released in Custer County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Chadron, Neb., man has been identified as the person who died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Hermosa.

According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, 80-year-old Dannie Barcal was driving northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when he attempted to turn into a parking lot. He was hit by a southbound semi-truck and trailer.

Barcal was taken to Monument Hospital in Rapid City where he later died. Nathaniel Sichling, the 29-year-old semi-truck driver from Florence, Ariz., was not injured.

