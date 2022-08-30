A hot end to August

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies are expected overnight and temperatures will be in the 50s for many. From Spearfish to Rapid City, temperatures will likely remain in the low 60s.

Sunny skies are expected once again, a few clouds south could push up into the area as storms are expected in Nebraska. We’re not expecting much of that in South Dakota. Highs will be in the 90s for many, with 80s in the hills. The first day of September will be toasty! Highs are likely to reach the 90s and some near triple digits with sunny skies.

A weak front passes through late in the day Thursday and will drop temperatures into the 80s for many on Friday. Labor Day weekend will be hot as highs are expected to reach the 90s for many. Sunny skies will dominate across the area. Highs will likely stay hot through the end of next week with plenty of days in the 90s.

