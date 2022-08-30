HOPE Center gets $25,000 donation from First Interstate Bank’s Believe campaign

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The HOPE Center received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank as part of their inaugural Believe in Local grant campaign on Aug. 25.

The money will be dedicated toward funding the nonprofit’s drop-in day center that offers services to those living in poverty and without homes.

“We are incredibly appreciative of First Interstate’s generosity and support,” said Melanie Timm, executive director of The HOPE Center. “This donation helps us to further our mission of advocating for and supporting those living in poverty and without a home. We’re thankful to have dedicated partners like First Interstate helping us to strengthen Rapid City.”

40 nonprofit organizations across the bank’s expanded 14-state footprint will receive a $25,000 gift in support of their missions. The HOPE Center was nominated by local First Interstate employees and selected from a pool of over 400 nominees thanks to its alignment with the bank’s philanthropic goals.

