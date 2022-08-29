Wind Cave accepting applications for firewood sales at Elk Mountain Campground

(Stacker)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wind Cave National Park is taking applications for firewood sales at the park’s Elk Mountain Campground. Applications will be accepted during October to sell firewood beginning Nov. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.

One permit will be issued to an applicant based on their relevant experiences and operating history. Their ability to provide for visitor safety while protecting park resources will also be evaluated.

For more information, call the park at 605-745-4600. To apply, fill out and submit a Commercial Use Authorization Application found on the park’s website at: nps.gov/wica/getinvolved/dobusinesswithus.htm

