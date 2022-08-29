Warm and dry to start the work week

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

We will be sunny, warm, and dry to start off the work week. Monday we will see gusty conditions with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Tuesday temperatures will continue to increase into the upper 80s. We will look to reach into the 90s on Wednesday. Thursday we will be in the low to mid 90s as we reach our final days of August.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noordermeer Soccer Field was damaged in an act of vandalism.
A wave of vandalism hits Rapid City parks
Approximately 34 million Americans suffer from diabetes. As the prevalence of the disease...
A South Dakota woman finds relief with new neuropathy treatment
The South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority hosted a meeting Thursday regarding the...
Housing in question as Ellsworth Air Force Base prepares for B-21
Representative Jamie Smith, along with a group of bipartisan state lawmakers, is concerned...
Democratic Gubernatorial nominee, defending new AG’s integrity, calls for special prosecutor in Noem probe
A shortage of school bus drivers caused the Rapid City Area School District to cancel a number...
Nationwide school bus driver shortage hits Rapid City

Latest News

We will start to dry out and warm up after this weekend
Sunny and warm as we start the weekend.
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Dry and Warmer Today, but a Few Storms Tonight
Scattered T-Storms
Showers and storms likely overnight