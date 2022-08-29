Sunny, Dry and Getting Hotter this Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week will be quiet, weather-wise with sunny days, clear nights and progressively hotter temperatures.

This happening as a strong upper level ridge of high pressure builds over the western 2/3rds of the country. Highs will be well into the 90s later this week, which will be up to 15 degrees above average.

Even next week looks hot, but if we’re lucky, we might see a change to Fall-like weather toward mid-month.

