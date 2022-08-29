‘Show them that we do care’ in neighborhoods affected by recent violence

A bake sale at Knollwood Heights helps raise money for kids in the neighborhood.
A bake sale at Knollwood Heights helps raise money for kids in the neighborhood.
By Keith Grant
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Recent violence in Rapid City left many communities stunned. Rapid City Police Department’s community engagement division has been hard at work to keep people bonded together.

Earlier this month, a fatal shooting on Surfwood Drive began the line of recent violence, and since there have been multiple other fatal shootings. The first project the kids of the neighborhood did was paint a mural and host a bake sale, selling “Hood Cakes”. On Sunday, another bake sale was set up at Knollwood Heights, selling cakes and other donated baked goods. Sitting just next to the bake sale, was a pile of donated backpacks filled with school supplies for the upcoming school year.

“It’s to show them that, that we do care. Like I said, they are loved and that this community, the bad reputation that it gets, it’s not that bad,. There’s a few bad apples, but everybody else, they are amazing people. They need to be recognized as that as well,” said Ted Hayward, event organizer.

The money raised from the bake sale was used to buy prescription glasses for one of the kids’ friend.

