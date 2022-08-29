Rapid City inmate placed on escape status

By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City inmate, Samuel Ross, has been placed in escape status after failing to return to his workplace, according to the Department of Corrections.

Ross, 31, left the Rapid City Community Work Center to go to his work release on Aug. 27. Authorities say that Ross left the jobsite without authorization and never returned to his unit.

Ross is currently serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance out of Minnehaha and Tripp counties and for failure to appear from Minnehaha County.

If you see Ross or know of his whereabouts, please contact law enforcement immediately. Ross is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

