Labor Day schedule announced for Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City offices will be closed for Labor Day, Sept. 5; and the city council meeting is moved to Sept.6, according to a release from the city.

Due to the holiday, next Monday’s trash collection is scheduled for Tuesday with Tuesday to Friday collections remaining the same for Labor Day Week, leave out until collected.

The Rapid City Landfill, Rapid Transit System and the Rapid City Public Library will be closed Sunday and Labor Day Monday. The Monument is closed on Labor Day Monday.

City pools are closed for the season with the exception of the Roosevelt Swim Center’s outdoor 50-meter pool, which remains open through the Labor Day holiday weekend. The 50-meter pool will close for the season after Labor Day Monday. The Roosevelt Swim Center facility remains closed for renovations and will reopen to the public, including classes, beginning Sep. 6.

The Roosevelt Park Ice Arena will be open for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

