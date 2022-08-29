Heating up through the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies likely overnight with temperatures in the 50s for many.

Warmer weather builds Tuesday as highs will range from the 80s to the 90s with sunny skies. Temperatures will be near or in the 90s for much of the area Wednesday and Thursday with continued sunshine.

A weak front will slide through the area late Thursday which could bring a few clouds and maybe an isolated shower/storm, but the chance for moisture is very low. Friday will be a bit cooler with highs in the 80s for many.

The heat returns over the holiday weekend as highs will be in the 90s Saturday, Sunday and on Labor Day. Temperatures look to stay warm for the first part of September and moisture seems to be minimal during the same stretch.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.