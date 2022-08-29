Cooking with Eric - Chicken with a Crunchy Radish Salad

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a delicious summer dish that has protein and veggies - healthy and full of flavor.

First, in 3 tablespoons of olive oil, sauté 2 seasoned, thin-cut chicken breasts until brown and done, about 4 minutes one side 2 minutes other side. Remove and keep warm.

In a bowl, combine 1 1/2 cups chopped radishes with 6 sliced green onions, white and green parts. In a separate small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar and a tablespoon of prepared horseradish. Also add 2 teaspoons of Dijon mustard and a quarter cup of extra virgin olive oil.

Pour the vinaigrette over the radishes and green onions; toss to combine.

Serve with the chicken breasts.

