17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say

Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during...
Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during training. (1st Battalion 34th Regiment)(1LT Boyd, 1-34 INF REG.)
By Nevin Smith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard died in the hospital after a training session, according to officials.

WIS reports Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon was taken to a hospital in Fort Jackson after she collapsed during training on Aug. 20.

In a Facebook post, the 1st Battalion 34th Regiment said Cahoon died surrounded by her family.

Patrick R. Michaelis, an official with the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, said they are providing comfort and assistance to anyone connected to Cahoon or the situation.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier,” he said.

The cause of her death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noordermeer Soccer Field was damaged in an act of vandalism.
A wave of vandalism hits Rapid City parks
Approximately 34 million Americans suffer from diabetes. As the prevalence of the disease...
A South Dakota woman finds relief with new neuropathy treatment
The complaint alleges that Noem improperly used the state airplane for personal reasons,...
AG Vargo says he’s waiting on an official word from GAB before deciding whether or not to recuse himself
The "cutest car" award given to Leonard Jennings of Wyoming.
One lucky car owner drove away with the ‘cutest car award’ at Deadwood Kool Nites
Collin Duprel of the Libertarian Party is the only one on the ballot running against...
Libertarian U.S. House candidate speaks to Penn. Co. Democrats

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations
FILE - President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
Biden to deliver prime-time speech on ‘battle’ for democracy
The Thunderdome preps for the 16th annual Sturgis Mustang Rally.
Mustangs ‘stampede’ to Sturgis for annual rally
People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later...
7-year-old girl killed by 400-pound stone statue at hotel while on European vacation