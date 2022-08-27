A wave of vandalism hits Rapid City parks

Noordermeer Soccer Field was damaged in an act of vandalism.
Noordermeer Soccer Field was damaged in an act of vandalism.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City parks have been faced with an uptick in damage, including vandalism to Vickie Powers Park, Canyon Lake Park, and others in recent weeks.

The latest damage was done to Noordermeer Soccer Fields, which are located off Sheridan Lake Road. There it looks like someone drove a vehicle through a major portion of the field. The field is being assessed to see if it is still usable and how to fix the damage. At other parks the vandalism includes damage to bathrooms and picnic tables.

”When you see the tracks in the Noordemeer Field this, wasn’t somebody who may have slipped off the road and then just backed out. They spent considerable time in the field spinning the donuts in so forth, causing quite a bit of damage,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for Rapid City.

If you have any information on the park’s damage and vandalism, contact the Rapid City police dispatch or text RCPD at 847-411.

