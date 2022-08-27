Sunny and warm as we start the weekend.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

The chance for severe weather will continue to linger into tonight. The lows for tonight will be in the 50s to 60s with thunderstorms and showers possible early on. Those storms will eventually clear out around midnight leaving us will mostly cloudy skies as we continue into Saturday.

For Saturday we could see showers pop up in Wyoming and Montana. Nothing looks to be severe for the time being. Highs for Saturday will range from the 80s to 90s with mostly sunny skies. As we finish the weekend, we will start to dry out with temperatures looking to stay in the 80s until Friday.

