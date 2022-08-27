Main Street Square fountains to close Sept. 4th

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a fun Summer of playing in the water at Main Street Square, the fountains at the downtown site are closing for the season.

The Splash Pad, as it’s known, was busy this summer, for the first time being open on Mondays.

In the past, the fountains would close down on that day for maintenance.

But soon being open all week will come to an end.

September 4th is the last day of the season to enjoy the fountains, and Marketing Manager Dustin VanHunnik said that the splash pad is fun for all ages.

”It’s great for the kids to be able to come out and have a great time, and be in a place to enjoy, when it’s hot and nice out, getting some ice cream or coffee,” VanHunnik said. “It’s a good spot in downtown Rapid City for all ages, and that’s the main goal we stick to.”

Main Street Square is gearing up for their fall festivities, including the annual pumpkin festival, and the rescheduled Golden Hour Live concert featuring Nappy Roots.

