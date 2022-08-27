Friday Night Hike, August 26, Part 2

Stevens tennis dominates in doubles, Howard holds of Canistota
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens Raiders girls tennis team continued to display excellence on the courts as they won two of three doubles flights in the Rapid City Invite. Plus, two of the best teams in South Dakota 9-man football squared off in what became one of the best matchups of the year. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Box Elder woman now charged with premeditated first-degree murder
Maxton Pfieffer
‘Reckless’ handling of a gun turns into a 7-year sentence
Alize West of Rapid City is charged with attempted murder following a shooting Tuesday night.
Rapid City police investigating fifth shooting in four days
Former NBA Player questions Mount Rushmore as ‘greatness’
Suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in Rapid City.
Second suspect caught in weekend double homicide

Latest News

8-26 spearfish live
Live interview with Spearfish assistant coach Tom Tieszen
Douglas Football
Friday Night Hike, August, 26, Part 1
8-26 spearfish live
Live interview with Spearfish assistant coach Tom Tieszen
8-25 Stevens tennis
Stevens girls tennis team gets past Pierre