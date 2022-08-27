Friday Night Hike, August, 26, Part 1

STM shuts out Spearfish, Douglas duels with Belle Fourche
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The St. Thomas More Cavaliers lived up to their ranking as they kept Spearfish off the scoreboard. Plus, Douglas and Belle Fourche gave fans an entertaining battle as two first-year head coaches had their teams ready for gameday. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have the highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.

Rapid City Stevens Tennis
Friday Night Hike, August 26, Part 2
8-25 Stevens tennis
Stevens girls tennis team gets past Pierre