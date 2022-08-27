Democratic Gubernatorial nominee, defending new AG’s integrity, calls for special prosecutor in Noem probe

Representative Jamie Smith, along with a group of bipartisan state lawmakers, is concerned...
Representative Jamie Smith, along with a group of bipartisan state lawmakers, is concerned about the transparency of having Mark Vargo, Noem's recently appointed Attorney General, take up the case.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the aftermath of the decision by the state’s Government Accountability Board regarding Governor Kristi Noem’s possible ethics violations, her opponent in this year’s election is calling for a special prosecutor in the case.

Representative Jamie Smith, along with a group of bipartisan state lawmakers, is concerned about the transparency of having Mark Vargo, Noem’s recently appointed Attorney General, take up the case.

In an exclusive interview with KOTA Territory News, Smith said that the lawmakers are not calling into question the ethics of Vargo himself, but rather want to ensure a clean investigation.

”We believe he’s a fair and honest person, it has nothing to do with his credentials or credibility,” Smith said. “It has everything to do with making sure we’re transparent in this process, and we don’t want the opportunity for people to say, ‘that want a transparent process.’”

Earlier this week, Noem campaign spokesman Ian Fury called the board’s action “illegal” saying GAB “did not follow state law or precedent. They have yet to point to one single statute the Governor has violated in either of these complaints.”

