Central States Fair a ‘great run’ despite early safety concerns

The Central States Fair officially kicked off in Rapid City with a ribbon cutting ceremony
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Central States Fair is gearing up for one more weekend before closing up for the season.

But this year’s event has been met with safety concerns after a pair of shootings near the fairgrounds the first weekend.

“We had a great run. I think the change in how we ordered our events in the grandstand made a big difference for us. It’s our first time ever where we run out of grandstand passes, premiere passes, and VIP passes so it’s been great. We still have individual tickets left to Russell Dickenson and Logan Mize tomorrow (Saturday) night, but it’s been a great run so far,” said Ron Jeffries, Central States Fair general manager.

Organizers say they’ve been impressed by the attendance numbers leading into the final weekend of the 77th Annual Central States Fair with people turning out for the rides, concerts, and rodeo events.

