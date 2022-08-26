Rush joins forces with the NHL’s Calgary Flames

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush will have a new affiliation for the upcoming season. The team announced on Thursday that it is now the ECHL affiliate for the NHL’s Calgary Flames. The Rush will also be affiliated with the Flames AHL squad the Calgary Wranglers. The Flames have been a successful franchise in recent years making it to the second round of this past season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.

