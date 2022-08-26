Remember to comment on housing, community development plans by Sept. 19

Rapid City
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City residents are encouraged to review and submit comments on proposed housing and community development plans by Sept.19.

According to a release, the public can review and submit their reports on the City’s Community Development Block Grant 5-year strategic plan, the FY 2023 Annual Action Plan, and the Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice.

“We are working to compile feedback from the public on housing and community development needs in the community,” said Michelle Schuelke, city community manager.

For more information, contact the city’s community enrichment division at 605-394-4181.

