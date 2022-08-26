‘Pothole Hotline’ helps Rapid City fill over 300 potholes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A photo shared on social media about large potholes was widely shared. In Rapid City, the city’s pothole hotline is there to save the day.

The post shared on social media says, “There’s a 4-bedroom 3 bath pothole on East Main Street if anyone’s looking.”

When you see a pothole on the streets of Rapid City call “The Pothole Hotline” at (605) 394-4152. The hotline leads the Rapid City Streets Division right to the pothole to fill it, whether small or large. Filling potholes helps your car and preserves streets as well.

“Well, it helps us to keep our streets in better shape. It helps us to keep our asphalt maintained, it keeps the moisture out of it. We’ve had a pretty good year this year as far as weather-wise, so we haven’t had an overabundance of very large potholes,” said Dale Pfeifle, Rapid City Street Division superintendent.

On average Rapid City Streets Division fills 300 to 500 potholes every year.

