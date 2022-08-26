New pet ownership declines

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - New data suggests that nationally, pet ownership has reached a steady state. During the pandemic there was a boom in pet ownership, but as things calmed, the industry has seen a slowdown in the demand for pet supplies.

The Humane Society of the Black Hills says that while they’re receiving a normal amount of intake, animal adoptions have lulled this summer.

“We’ve noticed that the rate of adoptions so far is a little bit lower, so we’re getting about the same amount of animals, maybe a little more it’s a little too early to tell, but they are actually staying here a little bit longer and we have a ton of animals, dogs and cats on the floor right now as we gear towards the end of summer,” said Caitlin Ausmann, resource development specialist and volunteer coordinator for the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

According to data from Pattern, a global ecommerce accelerator, typical one-time pet purchases like doghouses or cat dishes have seen a minor decline.

Ausmann suggested that a reason for the decline in pet adoptions, “You know its potentially people are getting back into the swing of things again. I know as a shelter we are out and about more so maybe that’s the same for other people, they’re going back to work, kids are going back to school, maybe we don’t have as much time at home to dedicate to bringing a new animal in.”

Despite new pet ownership decreasing, there has been an increase in demand for livestock supplies for animals like chickens, and goats as inflation has caused people to turn to other means of getting food amid rising grocery costs.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.