Hot Springs is full of hot air this weekend for Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival

The 7th annual Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival has blown back into town and this year, you can expect to see the largest selection of balloons the event has ever had.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 7th annual Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival has blown back into town and this year, you can expect to see the largest selection of balloons the event has ever had.

The festival kicks off Friday at noon but the real show begins Saturday morning, as 30 hot air balloons launch from the Hot Springs Municipal Airport.

The festival has grown since its start almost a decade ago and the coordinator behind the event says as long as the weather cooperates, the hot air balloon launch is truly a sight to see.

“Balloons are gorgeous just in general, but to watch them fly off is amazing,” said Tamie Shrum, a balloonist and coordinator for the festival. “It’s amazing to see something come out of a bag, that turns into this big gorgeous thing full of air and fly off. It’s great to talk to the pilots, there’s lots of colors, and a lot to learn; there’s a lot of science and math involved. A lot to learn, it’s beautiful.”

There is also a second balloon launch Sunday morning. As well as a ‘Glow Around Town’ Saturday night, where the balloons will be set up around Hot Springs, lighting up the night sky.

