Dry and Warmer Today, but a Few Storms Tonight

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After the delicious rains the past 18 hours (1″-4″), we should expect a drier day today, but one more chance of thunderstorms arrives late this afternoon and tonight as the main trough axis shifts east. One or two strong storms will be possible in northwest South Dakota.

The weekend will start hot with highs near 90 on Saturday. Another trough will move into the area Sunday and Monday, triggering a few thunderstorms, but at this time it appears the most numerous storms will be to the north.

Next week, overall looks mostly dry and warm with temperatures about 5 degrees above average.

