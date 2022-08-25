Two Rapid City figure skaters bring gold back to the Black Hills

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills are well known for gold, but two Rapid City figure skaters brought back their own gold to the region.

Hunter Widvey and Joelle Simpson earned gold medals in a figure skating testing track called Moves in the Field. Simpson also earned a gold medal in Solo Free Dance.

The sport has multiple testing tracks of various levels of increasing difficulty. Similar to earning a black belt in martial arts, skaters earn a gold medal after passing the most difficult test. Fewer than 3 percent of skaters who test in a year achieve this level, requiring years of dedication and practice to work through all the tests.

