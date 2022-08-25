String of shootings puts a strain on Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There have been five shootings in just four days in Rapid City; kicking off on Saturday with an altercation that left two men dead in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, results from the initial investigation lead to the arrest of Robert Yellow Bird, Chase Quick Bear and Benita Cisneros. Yellow Bird is currently in custody in Rosebud and Cisneros is in custody in Winner. They were arrested by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe police Tuesday night. Wednesday, Rosebud police arrested Quick Bear.

The RCPD is still searching for Rochelle Janis in relation to the deaths of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City.

“They were involved in murder and unfortunately sometimes murders create more murders and it’s at that point now where we believe that they are in danger themselves,” stated RCPD Capt. James Johns.

The fifth shooting that occurred over the four-day period happened Tuesday at 4:55 p.m. The shooting took place on New York Street when a 21-year-old Rapid City man got in a verbal altercation with another man and opened fire.

“Luckily when they were shooting they didn’t hit anyone, this easily could’ve ended in another tragedy,” noted Johns.

This string of shootings that happened over the four days includes some incidents that happened at the Central States Fair as well. Three out of the five shootings happened around the fair with one of the shootings resulting in the arrest of 18-year-old Kasey John Arehart of Rapid City on three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm.

The RCPD has warned the community to think before they shoot to prevent any further gun-related issues and unnecessary deaths.

