Showers and storms likely overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight. Some spots could pick up some heavy rainfall at times. Best chance for showers and storms will be around the Black Hills and area north of I-90. Lows will fall into the 50s for many and storms should clear up by morning.

Partly cloudy skies are likely for Friday with highs returning to the 80s for many. Some spots in the hills might stay in the 70s, while a few spots on the plains could reach 90°. Afternoon and evening storms will be possible.

Saturday will be mostly dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs are expected to be in the 80s and 90s. Sunday will be cooler with highs in the 70s and 80s across the area, while a few southeast of the hills will reach the 90s. A few afternoon storms are possible Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will be near normal to start off the week and stay in the 80s for much, if not all week long. Storm chances seem pretty low right now.

