Second suspect caught in weekend double homicide

Suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in Rapid City.(RCPD)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A second suspect in the weekend double homicide in Rapid City is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation, according to post on the Rapid City Police Department’s Facebook Page.

According to the post, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City was located and apprehended by Rosebud Sioux Tribal Law Enforcement Wednesday evening. The post goes on to say, “The RCPD would like to extend its sincerest gratitude for our tribal law enforcement counterparts for their continued assistance in this ongoing investigation.”

Law enforcement officer continue to search for 15-year-old Rochelle Janis and police ask that anyone with any information about her whereabouts contact police immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

