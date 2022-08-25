Scattered Storms Today; Dry and Hot by the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another disturbance will trigger thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may be strong to severe with hail, very heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

One more chance of storms for us Friday before a warmer, drier weather pattern sets in this weekend. Highs Saturday an Sunday will be in the lower 90s.

The warmer, drier weather pattern will stick around early next week.

