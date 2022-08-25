Scattered Storms Today; Dry and Hot by the Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another disturbance will trigger thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may be strong to severe with hail, very heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

One more chance of storms for us Friday before a warmer, drier weather pattern sets in this weekend. Highs Saturday an Sunday will be in the lower 90s.

The warmer, drier weather pattern will stick around early next week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Yellow Bird is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation Tuesday night.
Teenaged suspect in Rapid City’s double homicide arrested on Rosebud Reservation
Former NBA Player questions Mount Rushmore as ‘greatness’
Alize West of Rapid City is charged with attempted murder following a shooting Tuesday night.
Rapid City police investigating fifth shooting in four days
Two people are dead following a shooting at a North Rapid City apartment.
RCPD releases names of two weekend shooting victims
Lawrence Mexican was sentenced for murder Wednesday.
Rapid City man sentenced to 22 years in prison for murder

Latest News

Nice weather next week
Another round of rain tomorrow evening
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
More Storms Possible Today through Friday
Weather
More rain is expected for Wednesday for some areas
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Increasing Chances for Showers and Storms