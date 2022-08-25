Russell Martinez convicted of vehicular homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Russell Martinez has been convicted of homicide by vehicle on Tuesday.

In November 2021 Martinez crashed his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado in Badlands National Park while under the influence of alcohol which resulted in the death of his passenger, Candace Arapahoe.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy State’s Attorney Roxanne Hammond and Deputy State’s Attorney Natalie Gronlund. Martinez was defended by attorney Bryan Andersen.

