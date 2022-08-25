Rapid City man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug conspiracy

(piqsels)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Justin Coyle, 36, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine in western South Dakota. Coyle was charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in Sept. 2020 and pled guilty in May 2022.

Coyle wired money for methamphetamine to Mexico, according to a release from the Department of Justice. Coyle also helped facilitate the transport of the drugs to South Dakota, which he assisted in selling.

This case was investigated by the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET), Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

