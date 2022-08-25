Noah’s Way petting zoo allows fairgoers to interact with a variety of animals

The Central States Fair hosts a petting zoo for all ages to enjoy.
The Central States Fair hosts a petting zoo for all ages to enjoy.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Central States Fair brings people from all over to enjoy rides, foods, and rodeos. But it’s also an opportunity for fairgoers to interact with livestock animals.

Noah’s Way allows people to experience and feed various animals such as goats, lamas, and camels. Having this experience allows children and adults to learn to handle livestock, and can be entertaining for everyone.

”I love doing it. It’s fun because you get to interact with animals and they’re all like coming to you for food. It’s always fun to see the different animals,” said one family at the fair.

“The goats came to me. They were like coming all over because I had like the most food and they were like she has a lot of food; I’m coming to her,” said Kylie Gale, who had fun feeding the goats.

“It was amazing. The animals are very well-behaved and it’s really nice to get to pet them; and the kangaroos were really really cute,” said one couple attending the fair.

“It was a really great experience; they all have different personalities and there’s always different type of animals so there’s a different variety of many things,” said Brooke Gale, another fair attendee.

Noah’s Way opens at noon for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Yellow Bird is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation Tuesday night.
Teenaged suspect in Rapid City’s double homicide arrested on Rosebud Reservation
Name of Rapid City person shot in Country Road home released
Former NBA Player questions Mount Rushmore as ‘greatness’
Two people are dead following a shooting at a North Rapid City apartment.
RCPD releases names of two weekend shooting victims
Two people have been arrested in relation to gun incidents at the Central States Fair.
Arrests made in two of three gun incidents around the Central States Fair

Latest News

Maxton Pfieffer
‘Reckless’ handling of a gun turns into a 7-year sentence
A Box Elder woman now charged with premeditated first-degree murder
Two Rapid City figure skaters bring gold back to the Black Hills.
Two Rapid City figure skaters bring gold back to the Black Hills
Russell Martinez convicted of vehicular homicide
Rapid City man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug conspiracy