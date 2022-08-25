Noah’s Way petting zoo allows fairgoers to interact with a variety of animals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Central States Fair brings people from all over to enjoy rides, foods, and rodeos. But it’s also an opportunity for fairgoers to interact with livestock animals.

Noah’s Way allows people to experience and feed various animals such as goats, lamas, and camels. Having this experience allows children and adults to learn to handle livestock, and can be entertaining for everyone.

”I love doing it. It’s fun because you get to interact with animals and they’re all like coming to you for food. It’s always fun to see the different animals,” said one family at the fair.

“The goats came to me. They were like coming all over because I had like the most food and they were like she has a lot of food; I’m coming to her,” said Kylie Gale, who had fun feeding the goats.

“It was amazing. The animals are very well-behaved and it’s really nice to get to pet them; and the kangaroos were really really cute,” said one couple attending the fair.

“It was a really great experience; they all have different personalities and there’s always different type of animals so there’s a different variety of many things,” said Brooke Gale, another fair attendee.

Noah’s Way opens at noon for the rest of the week.

