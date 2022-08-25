Charm Farm hosts unique fundraiser

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Animals, music, and good food. Who could ask for a better way to spend a Saturday evening?

An event that combines all of these things is coming up this weekend at the Charm Farm, the Goat Gala.

“This luxurious event starts at 5:30 pm,” said Tamara Lile, executive director of the Charm Farm. “Included with your ticket price includes appetizers, a full-service meal with drinks, special entertainment, a dessert buffet, dancing, live music, a DJ, and of course, the quirky Charm Farm goats bouncing around – sharing kisses – and stealing desserts. Not to mention, a lot of other critters from the farm! You get an entire evening of catered food, drinks, goat love, entertainment, dancing, and music for $83 dollars per person.”

"All proceeds go towards caring for our Charm Farm rescue critters and the many programs developed to promote wellness for our community.

