Black Hills Federal Credit Union distributes supplies to local schools

The School Supply Drive collected over 100,00 supplies for local schools.
The School Supply Drive collected over 100,00 supplies for local schools.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As teachers welcome students back into the classrooms, it is important that children have the supplies they need to head back to school prepared. And Black Hills Federal Credit Union is helping make that possible.

Thursday marked the end of BHFCU’s 26th Annual School Supply Drive. Supplies were donated by the credit union’s members, the community, and area businesses across the state. Additionally, funds were raised through a community-wide caramel roll sale and staff silent auction.

”Well, it’s really reassuring that the community jumps in. They’re excited. When you haven’t bought school supplies in a long time it’s kind of fun to go out and buy different things that you haven’t gotten to do before, maybe not in quite some time. So kind of I think takes them back to the start of their own school year,” said Heidi Bulman, BHFCU community development officer.

The credit union collected more than 100,000 school supplies, which will be split between 70 schools in the Black Hills area.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Yellow Bird is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation Tuesday night.
Teenaged suspect in Rapid City’s double homicide arrested on Rosebud Reservation
Alize West of Rapid City is charged with attempted murder following a shooting Tuesday night.
Rapid City police investigating fifth shooting in four days
Former NBA Player questions Mount Rushmore as ‘greatness’
Two people are dead following a shooting at a North Rapid City apartment.
RCPD releases names of two weekend shooting victims
Lawrence Mexican was sentenced for murder Wednesday.
Rapid City man sentenced to 22 years in prison for murder

Latest News

Baaaaad the Goat Gala to your calendars; Charm Farm holding unique fundraiser
Charm Farm hosts unique fundraiser
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
‘Reckless’ handling of a gun turns into a 7-year sentence
‘Reckless’ handling of a gun turns into a 7-year sentence
Biden announces student loan forgiveness plan