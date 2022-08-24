South Dakotans: ‘Focus more on gun safety than restrictions’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 2020, gun deaths reached their highest level in at least 40 years, according to the Gifford’s Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, and with that recent rise in gun violence, Americans are having a nuanced look at the highly debated topic.

South Dakota is currently ranked as 9th highest rate of gun ownership in the nation according to the Pew Research Center, and yet, with a lot of vocal backlashes when it comes to gun control, some people would support stricter gun laws. Most of the support when it comes to talking about gun laws would be gun safety.

“Those rights have obligations, and those obligations are to be responsible with your weapon. Which I believe most gun owners are,” said South Dakota resident Jeff Holbrook. “If you enforce the laws that are already on the books you would solve a lot of problems.”

This comes after a poll that was conducted between July 28 and Aug. 1 with 1,373 adults, by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That poll found 71% of Americans surveyed wanted stricter gun laws. It also found that about half of Republicans and the majority of Democrats, including a vast majority of gun-owning households, wanted some sort of strict gun law.

Some feel that making new laws is not the answer. They say they would rather have the laws already in place enforced to help curve gun violence.

“I think we have plenty of laws already and I think we need to enforce the laws that we have. I think that criminals are not going to respect any new laws anyways,” said Mark Blote, a Rapid City gun shop owner.

According to the poll, 60% of people said that gun violence is very important to ensure that people can own guns for personal protection and worldpopulationreview.com shows that 55% of people in South Dakota are likely to own a gun.

