RCPD releases names of two weekend shooting victims

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the names of two men shot to death Saturday morning at an apartment in North Rapid.

They are 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City.

Tuesday night, the Rosebud Police Department arrested five people in Mission, including 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird who was wanted in relation to the shooting of Standing Bear and Milk. Also arrested on Rosebud was Benita Cisneros who might have been driving the car involved in the shooting.

Police have not found two other people wanted in the case, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis, both of Rapid City.

Anyone with information about them can call 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

