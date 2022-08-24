Rapid City’s newest affordable housing development breaks ground

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -There is a shortage of affordable housing in Rapid City and people are struggling to find a place to call home, but the community is doing its part to combat this shortage.

Today CommonBond Communities celebrated the groundbreaking of The Radiant, a new affordable housing complex, which will provide a range of units comprising of one, two, and three bedrooms. Located on the intersection of Lacrossse and Omaha Streets, it will provide 42 units for housing families. Prices will start at $360 a month and the most expensive units will rent at around $960 a month.

”It’s amazing to be at this important milestone, because even though the building isn’t done yet this really is a culmination of four years of work, and so to know that the process of delivering the housing has officially started, and that you know less than a year from now people will be able to move in an make a home here,” said Deidre Schmidt, the president and CEO of CommonBond Communities.

This is the second affordable housing project to break ground in the last four months. The Radiant is predicted to be competed by spring of next year.

