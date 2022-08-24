Rapid City police investigating fifth shooting in four days

Alize West of Rapid City is charged with attempted murder following a shooting Tuesday night.
Alize West of Rapid City is charged with attempted murder following a shooting Tuesday night.(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 21-year-old Rapid City man is charged with attempted murder following the fifth shooting in four days. This one was on New York Street about 4:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Alize West was a passenger in a pickup driven by 19-year-old Jace Runs Against. Runs Against got into a verbal altercation with another man outside of 17 New York Street. As Runs Against got into his pickup, West fired several shots in the direction of a man standing in front of 13 New York Street, according to a release from the Rapid City Police Department.

Police found the pickup with Runs Against on Haines Avenue. West, however, had been dropped off earlier. A handgun matching a description given by witnesses was found in the pickup.

West was later found at a home on the 600 block of Wood Avenue. As well as attempted murder, West is charged with discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle and discharge of a firearm at a structure.

Runs Against was charged with accessory to a crime.

