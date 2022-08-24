Rapid City man sentenced to 22 years in prison for murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Lawrence Mexican, 31, was sentenced to 22 years Wednesday for first-degree murder. Initially, Mexican was charged with second-degree murder after he beat Harry Black Bear to death.

On June 6, 2020, at the Palms on the 700 block of Meade Street, police arrived at a room that was covered in blood, what the prosecutor described as a very violent scene.

Mexican may also serve that time concurrently with his potential federal prison sentence. Mexican was convicted of a felony for aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon in 2014 and served time in federal prison for this assault.

Once released in Rapid City, Mexican violated his probation, and he is still waiting for his sentencing for the violation. Mexican was charged with a third felony in 2019 where he was accused of hit and run.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.