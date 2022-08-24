More Storms Possible Today through Friday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be a more active weather day as we have a moist and unstable airmass in place. There is a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening as an upper level disturbance moves across the area. Hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall will be possible.

Tomorrow will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the 70s in spots.

Friday, a couple of more storms could form as the main trough moves through. We will see dry weather this weekend as a ridge aloft builds over the northern Rockies and plains.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name of Rapid City person shot in Country Road home released
Two people have been arrested in relation to gun incidents at the Central States Fair.
Arrests made in two of three gun incidents around the Central States Fair
Former NBA Player questions Mount Rushmore as ‘greatness’
Robert Yellow Bird is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation Tuesday night.
Teenaged suspect in Rapid City’s double homicide arrested on Rosebud Reservation
Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning

Latest News

Weather
More rain is expected for Wednesday for some areas
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Increasing Chances for Showers and Storms
Weather
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for this week.
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hot Start to the Week!