More rain is expected for Wednesday for some areas

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

More rain is expected as we roll into the middle of the week. Wednesday highs look to climb into the 70s and 80s for a few locations, thunderstorms and showers are expected to pop in the later afternoon hours around dinner time.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to be a possibility as we move into the weekend. Highs look to remain in the 80s over the next couple of days. Heading into Monday we look to be drier and warmer to start out the week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning
This is the SUV that slammed into a Rapid City Police Department cruiser early Monday morning.
SUV driver slams into police car, ends up in the slammer
Man shot and killed Sunday morning at mobile home park north of Rapid City
Name of Rapid City person shot in Country Road home released
First monkeypox case confirmed in Wyoming

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Increasing Chances for Showers and Storms
Weather
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for this week.
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hot Start to the Week!
weather
Next two days will be in the 90s, but rain and cooler temperatures return to the forecast