More rain is expected for Wednesday for some areas

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

More rain is expected as we roll into the middle of the week. Wednesday highs look to climb into the 70s and 80s for a few locations, thunderstorms and showers are expected to pop in the later afternoon hours around dinner time.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to be a possibility as we move into the weekend. Highs look to remain in the 80s over the next couple of days. Heading into Monday we look to be drier and warmer to start out the week.

