Former NBA Player questions Mount Rushmore as ‘greatness’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Former NBA player Jalen Rose questioned why Americans use Mount Rushmore to “define greatness,” prompting U.S. House Representative Dusty Johnson to come to the defense of the national monument.

Johnson is pushing a bill that would prohibit any changes to the monument with no altering of the faces or changing the name.

We went to social media to ask our viewers who they agree with and some people continue to believe the monument is an “affront to Native Americans.” Others brought up the fact that many of the country’s founding fathers were slave owners.

Furthermore, the overwhelming sentiment is to leave Mount Rushmore as it is.

