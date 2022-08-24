Another round of rain tomorrow evening

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The rain we are seeing across our area at the moment will dissipate as we head into the later evening hours. Most of our area will be dry by around 8-9pm. Tomorrow we will start out dry, but then we will see more storms develop in Northeast Wyoming in the later afternoon. Those storms will then impact the Black Hills and Rapid City in the evening. Heavy rain will continue throughout the night for northern counties, but it will clear out by Friday morning. More chances of storms are possible Friday and Saturday afternoons as well. Temperatures will remain relatively consistent over the net 7-days with highs mostly in the upper 80s.

