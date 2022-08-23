South Dakota rodeo queens talk about titles and competitions

Interlaced in the rides, food, and events at this year’s Central States Fair are South Dakota’s rodeo queens, representing men and women who participate in the sport of rodeo.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interlaced in the rides, food, and events at this year’s Central States Fair are South Dakota’s rodeo queens, representing men and women who participate in the sport of rodeo.

Miss Rodeo South Dakota, Miss Indian Rodeo, and the newly crowned Miss Range Days Rodeo talk about a day in their lives and the competitions that got them there.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning
Man shot and killed Sunday morning at mobile home park north of Rapid City
This is the SUV that slammed into a Rapid City Police Department cruiser early Monday morning.
SUV driver slams into police car, ends up in the slammer
First monkeypox case confirmed in Wyoming
South Dakota Sen. John Thune visited western South Dakota to discuss national and local issues.
Thune reacts to Mar-a-Lago raid

Latest News

Legendary Native American journalist Tim Giago's legacy was remembered as he was laid to rest...
Friends and family honor the life of legendary Native American journalist, Tim Giago
CHANGE program in Sioux Falls addresses triggers, violent behaviors at root issues
CHANGE program addresses growing violence, shootings in Sioux Falls
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Fairs are typically known for sweet, savory and deep-fried culinary fare.
Fairgoers share their favorite fair foods