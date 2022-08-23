South Dakota rodeo queens talk about titles and competitions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interlaced in the rides, food, and events at this year’s Central States Fair are South Dakota’s rodeo queens, representing men and women who participate in the sport of rodeo.

Miss Rodeo South Dakota, Miss Indian Rodeo, and the newly crowned Miss Range Days Rodeo talk about a day in their lives and the competitions that got them there.

