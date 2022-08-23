Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for this week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Tonight, we could see lows in the 60s for plenty of areas. Tuesday, we have the possibility of seeing another 90-degree day. The one plus side to that is we could see some much-needed showers and thunderstorms in the later portions of the afternoon.

Wednesday will be cooler than Tuesday and will have more seasonable temperatures with a chance for some more showers and thunderstorms. As we move into the latter half of the week it is the same scenario temperatures in the 80s coupled with the possibility for showers and thunderstorms and this will last until the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.