Out with the motorcycles, in with the classic cars

Kool Deadwood Nites returns for the 28th year
Arizona native and others hit up Kool Deadwood Nites
Arizona native and others hit up Kool Deadwood Nites
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - For the 28th year, Kool Deadwood Nites will follow the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and replace motorcycles with classic cars.

Thousands of car fans are set to roll into town Wednesday for this year’s event, which will feature live rock and roll music and historic fun.

All cars registered for the event have to be from the year 1973 or older.

Executive Director of the Deadwood Chamber and Visitors Bureau, Lee Harstad said Kool Deadwood Nites is a great boost to the town’s economy heading into the shoulder tourism season.

”We’re coming off a strong summer here in Deadwood, but this event really helps our businesses gear up for the winter. We hope that we have the great winter weather as well, but we know we’re going to kind of kick summer out with a bang and get fall in here,” said Harstad.

For a full list of events click the link: https://www.deadwood.com/event/kool-deadwood-nites/

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning
This is the SUV that slammed into a Rapid City Police Department cruiser early Monday morning.
SUV driver slams into police car, ends up in the slammer
Man shot and killed Sunday morning at mobile home park north of Rapid City
Name of Rapid City man shot in Country Road home released
First monkeypox case confirmed in Wyoming

Latest News

Despite the high cost of running a ranch or farm, owners only earn 16 cents from what they sell...
Farmers, ranchers don’t earn as much as consumers think
Lead skatepark officially opens to the public.
Lead’s newest skatepark officially up and rolling
Two people have been arrested in relation to gun incidents at the Central States Fair.
Arrests made in two of three gun incidents around the Central States Fair
Food is one of the things people look forward to at the Central States Fair.
Delicious foods at the Central States Fair