Name of Rapid City man shot in Country Road home released

(WBKO)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the name of the person who was shot and killed at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road on Sunday. He is Acey Morrison, 30, of Rapid City

The homeowner, who called the police to report the shooting is cooperating with law enforcement, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

The details surrounding this incident remain under investigation. Anyone who has information should contact Investigator Cameron Ducheneaux with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office (605) 394-6115.

