Gas prices dropped for 70 straight days

People have been getting relief from high gas prices for the last few weeks.
People have been getting relief from high gas prices for the last few weeks.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s a new kind of record at the pump.

Gas prices have decreased for 70 days in a row, the second-longest streak in nearly 20 years.

Prices hit a record high of $5.02 on June 14, but according to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas has dropped every single day since then.

U.S. recession fears and worries about China’s economy are reasons contributing to the drop, as well as President Joe Biden’s unprecedented release of emergency oil from the national stockpile.

Tuesday, the national average for regular gas is $3.89 a gallon. Who knows if that will last.

The price of U.S. crude rose Tuesday for the first time in months.

The streak of falling gas prices could be short-lived if oil prices continue to go up.

The U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs in July while unemployment dips. (Source: CNN, Pool)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning
Man shot and killed Sunday morning at mobile home park north of Rapid City
This is the SUV that slammed into a Rapid City Police Department cruiser early Monday morning.
SUV driver slams into police car, ends up in the slammer
First monkeypox case confirmed in Wyoming
South Dakota Sen. John Thune visited western South Dakota to discuss national and local issues.
Thune reacts to Mar-a-Lago raid

Latest News

An 8-year-old girl in Kent, England recently made a very long-distance call to the...
LISTEN: 8-year-old uses dad's amateur radio to chat with astronaut aboard the ISS
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
The United States reinforced concerns when its embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert, saying...
Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday
Legendary Native American journalist Tim Giago's legacy was remembered as he was laid to rest...
Friends and family honor the life of legendary Native American journalist, Tim Giago