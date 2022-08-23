Friends and family honor the life of legendary Native American journalist, Tim Giago

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On July 24, 2022, American Oglala Lakota journalist, Tim Giago passed at 88 years old.

Monday, his life was honored by his friends and family through music and prayer.

“Thank you all for coming. It would mean so much to my dad that we could all be here today. We’re here to celebrate a man, a dad, a husband, an uncle, a grandfather, a great-grandfather who was so special of a person,” said one of Giago’s daughters at his funeral service.

“He loved his family; he lived his life with purpose. He was a newsman, a writer, a teacher, and a mentor to so many,” expressed another relative.

Among many accomplishments, Giago was known for founding Lakota Times, Native Sun News, and the Native American Journalist Association.

In life, he fought to make sure Native Americans were represented in the media.

“He brought Native American Day to South Dakota and we honor that throughout these years and we’re so thankful for his legacy and the example he set for us younger leaders. I know we will continue to honor his vision and work as hard as we can.”

“We have lost a great man. The family out here today knows that they’re here grieving with you, standing with you in this hour of need,” said Gerald Yellow Hawk on Giago’s life.

Giago’s family said he worked for the paper until he passed away and his legacy will continue through the lives he touched.

“And we’re going to miss him so much, but we know he’ll always be with us.”

